INSEE Cement awarded road traffic safety management system certification

28 March 2023

INSEE Cement Sri Lanka (Siam City Group) has been awarded ISO 39001:2012 certification in recognition of its road traffic safety (RTS) management system.



“INSEE Cement logistics operations cover over 20 million kilometers each year due to our broad distribution network reaching the four corners of Sri Lanka and the scale of our operations. With this certification, we are confident that our road traffic safety management system is helping increase road safety, lower road traffic incident rates and curb the risk of injuries or fatalities in our operations,” says Randika Moses, head of Health and Safety for INSEE Cement in Sri Lanka.

