Malabar Cements launches new dry mix

28 March 2023

India's Malabar Cements has launched a new dry mix for use when plastering buildings. The dry mix is made by combining cement and sand after removing dampness with the help of a machine, reports The Hindu. Supplied in 40kg bags, the dry mix can be used directly for plastering simply by adding water and covers a larger area than the conventional cement and sand method, according to the company.

Malabar Cements currently runs two cement plants, one integrated and one grinding, located in Cherthala and Walayar.

