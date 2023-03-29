Salonit Anhovo expands solar power plant

29 March 2023

Slovenia-based cement producer, Salonit Anhovo, is expanding its rooftop solar power plant by 1.5MW. The installation on the roof of the company’s cement plant near Anhovo is already the largest of its kind in Slovenia at 2.2MW. Ljubljana-based Interenergo, a subsidiary of Austrian energy company Kelag, has been awarded the contract for the expansion.

According to Balkan Green Energy News, the new panels will be fitted to all suitable roofs at the plant and gradually connected by the end of 2022 giving a total capacity of 3.7MW. This will not only reduce the cement producer's carbon footprint but also enable greater energy self-sufficiency. Salonit Anhovo says that it expects to source 40 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable energy by 2025.

