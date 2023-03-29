Southern Province Cement makes progress on new 10,000tpd line

Saudi-based Southern Province Cement Company (SPCC) has reportedly completed its study into the construction of a new 10,000tpd production line at its Jazan plant, and work was now underway to draft and review the EPC contract.

According to Zawya, the new line will replace the existing line at the plant, with the cement producer saying in December 2022 that it hoped to sign the contract for the new line in the opening quarter of 2023.

SPCC currently runs three plants in Bisha, Jazan and Tahamah.

