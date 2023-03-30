IKN completes cooler installation at Mukutban plant

30 March 2023

A brand new 8000tpd IKN cooler has been installed at Birla Corp’s Mukutban plant in India. The cooler passed a performance test last week with all measured parameters with hot air recirculation coming within the guaranteed figures. Even at a kiln output of 8178tpd, the clinker exit temperature was 20°C below the guaranteed value.



This is the biggest clinker production line in the Maharashtra state and one of the most advanced cement factories in India in terms of technology and efficiency parameters.

