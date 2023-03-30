Lafarge Canada installs EV chargers as part of net zero goals

Lafarge Canada has installed two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its Innovation Hub at Winterburn, as part of the company's sustainability goal to reduce indirect carbon emissions from sources.

Following the installation of EV chargers at the Kent Avenue ready-mix site in Vancouver, Lafarge's Innovation Hub in northern Alberta's prairie region is Lafarge’s first location in the province, and contributes to the target of 100 charging stations planned for installation across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

By installing EV charging stations, Lafarge Canada is supporting the transition to clean energy and alternatives to internal combustion engine vehicles, following Lafarge’s goal of converting its light-duty vehicle fleet to electric vehicles by 2025.

"At Lafarge, we are committed to reducing emissions and improving the sustainability of our operations," says Prez Skiba, vice president and general manager, Northern Alberta and Western Canada Ready-Mix. "By making chargers available to our customers and employees, we are removing the barrier to EV charging availability and convenience."

On its journey to net-zero, Lafarge is at the forefront of the construction materials industry, finding solutions where possible to reduce carbon emissions.

"With the installation of electric vehicle chargers across our markets, Lafarge is leading the charge on electric vehicle adoption in Western Canada," says Brad Kohl, president and CEO, Western Canada. "This is just one of many steps we're taking to reduce our carbon emissions to build a more sustainable future."

The charging stations will be available for use by employees and visitors, and will be equipped with fast-charging capabilities to reduce wait times. This initiative is part of a broader sustainability mandate that Lafarge Canada has implemented to minimise its environmental impact.

