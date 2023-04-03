Canacem-Mexico-FICEM 2030 roadmap launched

At FICEM Hoja de Ruta 2023, the Canacem-Mexico-FICEM 2030 roadmap “Towards a Low Carbon Economy” was launched by Mexico's national cement chamber, CANACEM, in collaboration with FICEM.

The roadmap outlines Mexico's cement industry commitments to climate change mitigation and is aligned with the UN's 2030 Agenda to maintain global warming below 2˚C compared to pre-industrial levels.



Six Mexican cement producers (Cementos y Concretos Moctezuma, Cementos Fortaleza, Cemex, Cemento Cruz Azul, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua and Holcim México) agreed to reduce direct CO 2 emissions by 17 per cent by 2030 from levels emitted in 2016. According to CANACEM, the reductions in emissions per tonne of product from 2016 to 2030 meant that the cement industry in Mexico could stop emitting the same amount of CO 2 generated by about one and a half million vehicles.

Furthermore, Mexican cement producers have set a goal to increase their use of waste co-processing to 32 per cent by 2030.



Jaime Hil Tinoco, CEO of Holcim México, confirmed the Mexico Roadmap is the first to be developed in the country for the so-called heavy industries. There are 35 cement plants operating in Mexico, and the industry employs more than 19,700 people directly and more than 60,000 indirectly. It is estimated that around 50Mt of cement are produced annually in Mexico.

