UltraTech sees 12% hike in sales volume in FY22-23

UltraTech Cement, part of Aditya Birla Group, has reported a 12 per cent advance in consolidated sales volume, including its overseas operations in UAE, Bahrain and Sri Lanka, to 106Mt in the FY22-23, ending March 2023.
In the 4QFY22-23 sales volumes were up 15 per cent YoY to 30Mt from 26Mt while consolidated sales increased by 14 per cent YoY to 32Mt from 28Mt.
