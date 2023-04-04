Votorantim Cimentos reports decarbonisation progress

Votorantim Cimentos ended 2022 with positive results in its decarbonisation journey. Globally, the company emitted 579kg of CO2/t of cement produced, a three per cent reduction compared to 2021. Between 1990 and 2022, Votorantim Cimentos reduced its CO2 emissions per tonne of cement produced by 24 per cent.
In 2022 Votorantim Cimentos’ thermal substitution rate through co-processing was 26.5 per cent, reflecting the increased use of alternative fuels (mainly waste and biomass) to replace fossil fuel in cement kilns. In 2021 the company had a 22.4 per cent thermal substitution rate and the goal for 2030 is to reach 53 per cent.
The rate of substitution of clinker, the main source of CO2 emissions in cement production, went from 74.9 per cent in 2021 to 73.9 per cent in 2022. The goal for 2030 is to reach a clinker factor of 68 per cent by exploring increasingly more alternatives in the circular economy.
In December 2022 Votorantim Cimentos announced a new decarbonisation target for 2030, approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), of 475kg of CO2/t of cement. The new target is 8.7 per cent lower than the target announced as part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments (520kg of CO2/t of cement).