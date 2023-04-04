Votorantim Cimentos reports decarbonisation progress

Votorantim Cimentos ended 2022 with positive results in its decarbonisation journey. Globally, the company emitted 579kg of CO 2 /t of cement produced, a three per cent reduction compared to 2021. Between 1990 and 2022, Votorantim Cimentos reduced its CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement produced by 24 per cent.

In 2022 Votorantim Cimentos’ thermal substitution rate through co-processing was 26.5 per cent, reflecting the increased use of alternative fuels (mainly waste and biomass) to replace fossil fuel in cement kilns. In 2021 the company had a 22.4 per cent thermal substitution rate and the goal for 2030 is to reach 53 per cent.

The rate of substitution of clinker, the main source of CO 2 emissions in cement production, went from 74.9 per cent in 2021 to 73.9 per cent in 2022. The goal for 2030 is to reach a clinker factor of 68 per cent by exploring increasingly more alternatives in the circular economy.

In December 2022 Votorantim Cimentos announced a new decarbonisation target for 2030, approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), of 475kg of CO 2 /t of cement. The new target is 8.7 per cent lower than the target announced as part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments (520kg of CO 2 /t of cement).

