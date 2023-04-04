Holcim Romania expands aggregates portfolio

Holcim Romania has expanded its aggregates division by acquiring Stones Business Development SRL, one of the main suppliers of aggregates in the Bucharest-Ilfov area of Romania. With this transaction, Holcim has secured a volume of high-quality aggregate reserves and strengthened its position including in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, one of the areas with the highest growth in the construction sector in Romania. The deal was approved by the Competition Council and completed on 31 March 2023.



"The development of the aggregates segment within Holcim is part of our development strategy at the local and global level. The aggregates segment represents a basic pillar in the development of the construction sector as a whole. Through this acquisition and through its experience of over 25 years in the Romanian market, Holcim Romania will strengthen its position as a supplier of integrated solutions for the construction market, through the divisions of cement, concrete, aggregate, road hydraulic binders, filler, prefabricated and BCA. We are happy to expand the Holcim family through a new acquisition, which will help us keep up with the pace of construction growth in the Bucharest-Ilfov area," said Bogdan Dobre, CEO of Holcim Romania and market head Moldova.



Holcim Romania already owns three aggregate stations, located in Stăncești, Gligorești and Corbii Mari.

