ABB ramps up US investment

05 April 2023

Electrification and automation specialist, ABB is accelerating its growth strategy in the USA by investing approximately US$170m and creating highly-skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations. ABB is committed to growing in the US by investing in its electrification and automation businesses that meet increased demand from industry-leading customers, while supporting the clean energy transition.

Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB, said: “Currently, 85 per cent of ABB’s sales in the US are from products produced locally, which provides customers with a more secure supply chain and keeps good-paying manufacturing jobs in America.”

ABB technology touches every sector of the economy, from transportation to utilities to buildings. Recently passed legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, gives ABB confidence to invest in manufacturing capacity, distribution systems and technology innovation to bring products and services closer to customers.

Some ABB investment projects underway across the US include:

• New Berlin, Wisconsin: opening of drives and services manufacturing facility will increase US production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services.

• Memphis, Tennessee: investing US$3m in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products.

• Atlanta, Georgia: opening of a US$2m packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail, and logistics industries.

• Auburn Hills, Michigan: previously-announced US$20m expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility.

• Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania: previously-announced opening of US$4m Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023.

• Columbia, South Carolina: previously-announced opening of electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility to build up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, to support operators building the national charging infrastructure.

