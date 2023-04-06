Heidelberg Materials acquires RMS Gravel Inc

Heidelberg Materials has acquired all operating assets and reserves of RMS Gravel Inc, a producer of high-quality sand and gravel products located in the Central New York market. The assets of RMS include a single quarry with a fixed processing plant, five portable crushing plants and a material hauling business.

“The acquisition of RMS further strengthens our vertically integrated footprint in the growing Central New York area,” said Alex Car, president of the Northeast Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “These assets are a great addition to our existing operations in this key market and we expect a number of efficiencies and synergies as a result.”

This recent acquisition is in keeping with the company’s strategic plan to optimise its portfolio in core markets and strengthen its existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions.

