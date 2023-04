Wonder Cement commissions Aligarh grinding unit

06 April 2023

Wonder Cement Ltd has taken a step towards commitment to provide the best cement with the commissioning of its state-of-the-art grinding unit at Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India, with an installed capacity of 2Mta.



On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, PC Jain (Head - Grinding Unit) and Ashish Chandravat (Unit Head - Aligarh Grinding Unit) led their dedicated team in lighting the lamp and commencing operations.

Published under