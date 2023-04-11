Morocco sees small increase in March deliveries

ICR Newsroom By 11 April 2023

Cement deliveries in Morocco by APC members edged up by 0.6 per cent YoY to 1,195,305t in March 2023 from 1,188,217, according to the country’s cement association, APC. Deliveries include dispatches by Asment Temera, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



In the first quarter of 2023 deliveries declined by 5.3 per cent to 3.248Mt from 3.428Mt in the 1Q22.

