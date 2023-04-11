CemNet.com » Cement News » Morocco sees small increase in March deliveries

Morocco sees small increase in March deliveries

By ICR Newsroom
11 April 2023


Cement deliveries in Morocco by APC members edged up by 0.6 per cent YoY to 1,195,305t in March 2023 from 1,188,217, according to the country’s cement association, APC. Deliveries include dispatches by Asment Temera, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.

In the first quarter of 2023 deliveries declined by 5.3 per cent to 3.248Mt from 3.428Mt in the 1Q22.

