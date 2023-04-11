Samson Materials Handling Ltd appoint new MD

Martin Dummigan has been appointed Managing Director of SAMSON Materials Handling Ltd, Ely, UK, member of the AUMUND Group of companies, effective from the 1 April 2023. He brings with him more than 30 years of leadership experience in manufacturing and business development with global organisations.

"I am delighted to welcome Martin Dummigan to the AUMUND Group. He will be a tremendous asset to AUMUND and SAMSON with his extensive knowledge of manufacturing and his international experience," says Dr Pietro de Michieli, CEO AUMUND Group.

Martin Dummigan holds a master’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering, and started his career in 1990 as a research and development engineer. Over the next three decades he held numerous senior manufacturing and corporate management positions in various countries including China, USA, Japan and South Africa. He last served as Vice President Operational Material Solutions, where he was responsible for global manufacturing. At the same time, he acted as Managing Director for a subsidiary of the company in Northern Ireland.

