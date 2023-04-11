Cementos Molins acquires Tecnoresil

Cementos Molins has acquired 100 per cent of Tecnoresil, a company that manufactures and distributes chemical products for industrial and decorative flooring, through its construction solutions subsidiary Propamsa. With this acquisition, Cementos Molins strengthens its strategy of expanding its range of construction solutions.

With the acquisition of Tecnoresil, a company with over two decades of experience in the sector, Cementos Molins has expanded its range of continuous flooring solutions to include paints, self-leveling compounds, multilayer systems, and mortars that are formulated using top-quality epoxy, polyurethane, methacrylate resins, and natural quartz sands.

"With this acquisition, Cementos Molins, through its brand Propamsa, strengthens the strategy of expanding the range of construction solutions," said Celia Pérez, director of Global Building Solutions.

