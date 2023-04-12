Mannok Cement secures Green Energy funding

12 April 2023

Mannok Cement, located in Fermanagh, is one of two companies in Northern Ireland to secure funding in a new GCP240m (US$298.4m/EUR273.4m) UK Government Green Energy Scheme.

The funding will support Mannok in the first vital phase of its energy transformation programme. The first phase of the programme, which the funding will support, is the generation of onsite green hydrogen (H 2 ), a more sustainable, zero-emission fuel created using renewable energy, to replace the use of diesel in over 70 per cent of the company’s 150 heavy-goods truck fleet.

Hydrogen will play an important role in helping intensive industries convert to using clean energy and as one of Northern Ireland’s successful NZHF projects, Mannok plans to design a project that will generate local green hydrogen using a direct wire connection from local wind assets and a 5MW electrolyser.

Mannok Operations Director, Kevin Lunney, said, “We are very pleased our application has been successful and that we will receive support to produce cleaner energy onsite to fuel our fleet and potentially our cement manufacturing business. The application process is extremely competitive and to have success at this early stage of our sustainability programme illustrates the merit of our projects and strategy.

