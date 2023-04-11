Sagar Cements suspends production at Mattampally

India's Sagar Cements Ltd announced on 6 April 2023 that it was suspending clinker production at its plant in Mattampally, Telangana State. The shutdown is due to maintenance works and is expected to last for 15 days.
Published under Cement News
India's Sagar Cements Ltd announced on 6 April 2023 that it was suspending clinker production at its plant in Mattampally, Telangana State. The shutdown is due to maintenance works and is expected to last for 15 days.
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email