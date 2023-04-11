CemNet.com » Cement News » Sagar Cements suspends production at Mattampally

11 April 2023


India's Sagar Cements Ltd announced on 6 April 2023 that it was suspending clinker production at its plant in Mattampally, Telangana State. The shutdown is due to maintenance works and is expected to last for 15 days. 


Tagged Under: Sarah Cements India Indian subcontinent 



 

