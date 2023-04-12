Mixed January-March results for Taiwan’s cement producers

Taiwan-based Asia Cement Corp saw its revenue slip by 0.1 per cent to TWD8152.982m (US$267.17m) in March 2023 from TWD8160.414m in March 2022. In the January-March 2023 period the company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4 per cent to TWD19,208.712m from TWD19,681.816m in the January-March 2022 period.



Meanwhile, Lucky Cement Co saw a 26.1 per cent increase in revenues to TWD436.03m in March 2023 from TWD345.612m in March 2022. In the January-March 2023 period, revenue increased 24 per cent to TWD1092.679m from TWD880.911m in the year-ago period.



Hsing Ta Cement Co reported a 27.4 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD625.197m in March 2023 from TWD490.643m. In the January-March 2023 quarter revenue advanced 7.7 per cent YoY to TWD1334.158m from TWD1239.184m.







