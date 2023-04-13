Dalmia Bharat outlines next phase of expansion

13 April 2023

Dalmia Bharat Ltd is planning to expand its cement production capacity to 75Mta by 2027, from its current capacity of 39Mta. The first phase of this expansion will see capacity increase to 54Mta by the close of FY23-24. Through these expansion plans, the company is aiming to reduce its exposure in the east-south region and focus primarily on the western, mid and northern regions, according to The Hindu.

With India’s cement consumption forecast to rise faster than its GDP, the cement producer is already expanding by 5Mta through its acquisition of assets from JP Associates, and plans to add a further 4Mta from the same company. It also intends to divest non-core holdings, including its 15 per cent stake in India Energy Exchange, to focus on its core business growth plans, as well as reducing its dependence on Coal India through the acquisition of coal mines.

