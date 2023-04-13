UltraTech recognised in Sustainability World Index

13 April 2023

UltraTech Cement is ranked sixth in the global sectoral ranking of the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). UltraTech is the only Indian company in the top 10 in the construction material sector for the second year in a row.

UltraTech has been assessed with an overall score of 80 by DJSI for the financial year 2021-22. The company’s performance improved significantly on each of the three Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics:

• Environment score of 84 is 250 per cent higher than the industry average score of 24

• Social score of 80 is 196 per cent higher than the industry average score of 27

• Governance score of 73 is 143 per cent higher than the industry average score of 30.

UltraTech has also been featured in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Only companies with a score within the top 15 per cent of their industry and having achieved an S&P Global Sustainability score within 30 per cent of their industry’s top-performing companies are listed in the Global Sustainability Yearbook.

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index represents the top 10 per cent of the largest 2500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

