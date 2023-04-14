Lafarge Cement Polska commits to renewable energy

14 April 2023

Lafarge Cement Polska has joined forces with KGAL Investment Management, an asset manger in the Polish renewables market, to establish two onshore wind farms, known as Krasin and Rywald. The farms, which are owned by KGAL ESPF 4 renewable energy fund, will supply the cement producer with around 230GWh of green electricity each year.

The Krasin wind farm was acquired by KGAL ESPF 4 in May 2020 as a development project. The 35MW site has been producing green electricity since 2022, according to Saur Energy. The 27MW Rywald site is currently undergoing testing but expected to begin producing electricity in October 2023.

“We chose Lafarge as a partner because the company offered an above-average contract term of 15 years and, moreover, purchases the entire electricity production of both wind farms,” said Michael Ebner, managing director of KGAL Investment Management. “In addition, we expressly support Lafarge’s efforts to achieve carbon-neutral electricity supply as a producer in the energy-intensive cement sector.”

Lafarge Cement Polska’s agreement with KGAL means that the cement producer will be able to meet 50 per cent of its electricity requirements via renewable sources.

Published under