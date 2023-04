thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions achieves first clinker at Outão

17 April 2023

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions has announced the success of first clinker produced at the Secil Outão plant, near Sétubal in Portugal.

The thyssenkrupp Polysius construction and start-up teams reached this milestone at the beginning of the teh second week of April 2023, after a heating of about 72 hours. This project is referred to as the ‘CCL - Clean Cement Line’ and is designed to lower NO x and CO 2 emissions at the outao plant.

