Ambuja Cement and ACC win influencer award

18 April 2023

Ambuja Cements and ACC, part of Adani Cement and the Adani Group, have scooped the Digital Customer Experience Award 2023 for ‘Best Customer & Influence Engagement Initiatives’, organised by Gainskills Media. Brands from across the banking, retail, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, pharmaceuticals, automobile, and insurance sectors attended the event to showcase their customer experience initiatives.

Ambuja Cements and ACC presented their customer and influencer engagement initiatives relating to customer ownership and tracking, onsite services, and influencer loyalty. Their initiatives were recognised and awarded after thorough scrutiny by the jury, according to Adani Cement.



Commenting on the award, Ajay Kapur, CEO of Adani's cement business, said, “We believe that this recognition is a result of our relentless pursuit of providing the best customer experience in the cement industry. It is a great honour for us to be acknowledged for our efforts in enhancing customer engagement initiatives. We are grateful to the jury and Gainskills Media for organising this event, providing a platform to showcase our initiatives.”

