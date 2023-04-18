Congo's Tao-Tao plant project 45% completed

ICR Newsroom By 18 April 2023

Work on the new Tao-Tao cement plant in the Niari department of Republic of Congo has been 45 per cent completed, according to Les Echos du Congo Brazzaville. The second plant in the Niari region is expected to come online in 2024, following an agreement between the Congolese and Indian governments. Earlier, the company announced the construction of a 1.8Mta plant in Mafoubou.



The new plant will have a cement capacity of 0.6Mta and enable the country to increase its production of cement.

Published under