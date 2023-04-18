Maple Leaf Cement Factory sales advance 42% YoY

18 April 2023

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd has reported consolidated sales of PKR17,038m (US$59.9m) in the quarter ended 31 March 2023. This compares to PKR11,990m in the same period a year earlier, marking a YoY increase of 42 per cent. Over the same three months, profit after tax improved from PKR1563m to PKR1875m, while earnings per share (EPS) advanced from PKR1.42 to PKR1.75.



Over the nine months ended 31 March 2023, the company saw net sales of PKR47,089m, up from PKR34,091m in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax improved from PKR4320m to PKR6183m, while EPS rose from PKR3.93 to PKR5.76.

Published under