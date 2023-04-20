IKN progresses Małogoszcz clinker cooler installation

IKN is installing a new clinker cooler at Holcim's Małogoszcz cement plant, Poland. The new modern production line with a capacity of 3700tpd of clinker is being built next to three old lines, which are planned to be taken out of operation later.
The integration of alternative fuels aims to reduce the plant’s CO2 emissions by 20 per cent and its energy consumption by 33 per cent. With this new sustainable production line, Malogoszcz will become one of the most ecological cement plants on the Polish and European market, claims IKN.
