Mannok Holdings records 18% rise in turnover in 2022

21 April 2023

Mannok Holdings 2022 operating performance for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022, saw turnover increased by 17.7 per cent on the prior year period from EUR269.9m to EUR317.7m, largely driven by inflationary induced pricing.

Despite the inflationary environment, EBITDA was unchanged on the prior year period at EUR25.8m, reflecting a gradual pass through of rising input costs, fluctuations in the euro-sterling exchange rate and a softening of demand in response to price pressures.

Commenting, Liam McCaffrey, Mannok's CEO, said: “Operationally, our focus in 2022 was to mitigate inflationary impacts for our customers and employees and to ensure continuing momentum as inflationary pressures ease. Strategically, decarbonisation has been and remains a fundamental priority."

