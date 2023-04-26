MOF Technologies rebrands to Nuada

26 April 2023

MOF Technologies, a UK-based company whose technology efficiently captures CO 2 directly from industrial sources, is rebranding to Nuada. Nuada’s next-generation ‘heatless’ technology is redefining carbon (CO 2 ) capture, slashing the energy penalty and costs associated with CO 2 capture.



The new name is an ode to the company’s Celtic origins and is inspired by the ancient mythical king, Nuada, whose name means ‘to capture’. With this rebrand, Nuada has positioned itself as a vertically-integrated pure-play carbon capture company and is poised to help its customers transition to a Net Zero carbon future. The company’s technology is currently being deployed in the field at pilot plant-scale by industry leaders in the energy and cement manufacturing sectors.

Dr Conor Hamill, Co-CEO at Nuada, commented, “We are excited to introduce Nuada as the new face of our company. This brand direction and new website signify the start of a new era of redefining carbon capture, where the adoption barriers of energy intensity and high cost are removed.” He added that: "Our team is dedicated to creating innovative scalable solutions that not only efficiently capture carbon emissions from diverse sources but that can be seamlessly retrofitted to existing industrial installations.”

Nuada has combined advanced solid adsorbents, named MOFs, with proven vacuum swing technology to enable the separation of CO 2 from flue gas using pressure instead of heat. This ‘heatless’ system represents a step change in innovation that slashes the energy penalty and cost associated with carbon capture, the main barriers for mass adoption in industry.

Dr Jose Casaban, Co-CEO at Nuada, stated, “We believe that carbon capture is an essential component of any industrial Net Zero strategy, and our goal is to make it more accessible and affordable for businesses and governments around the world.”



