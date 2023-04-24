Fortera appoints VP of Intellectual Property

24 April 2023

Renewable energy and cleantech attorney Dan Cummings has joined Fortera Corp as General Counsel and Vice President of Intellectual Property.

“As we forge a pathway to net-zero cement in partnership with manufacturers, builders, and government, we are expanding our mission-aligned executive team with deep expertise and professional networks within the green economy like Dan Cummings,” said Ryan Gilliam, co-founder and CEO of Fortera.

Fortera has developed a low-carbon cement solution that is commercialisation-ready and paves the way to a zero CO2 cement. Dan has over 25 years of experience in the renewable energy and cleantech sectors. His work has included building and leading organisations in senior legal, intellectual property, and commercial leadership roles with companies like BP, INEOS, and Brightmark.

“What sets Fortera apart from other companies is its ability to scale globally in the near-term, building on more than a decade of innovation and intellectual property development,” said Dan Cummings, general counsel and vice president of intellectual property at Fortera. “At a time when accelerating climate action is a global priority, Fortera is driving rapid adoption by working directly with the cement industry with existing supply chains, infrastructure, and regulations, to bring an emissions-reducing solution to market this year.”

Dan holds a Juris Doctorate from Temple University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California, a Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Puget Sound and Executive ESG coursework from the University of California Berkeley School of Law. He has previously served on the boards of several trade industry groups working to advance the renewable energy and advanced fuels and chemicals sectors. Fortera is currently constructing its first low-CO 2 cement manufacturing facility in Northern California, with products coming to market this year.

