Breedon opens new laboratory

24 April 2023

Breedon has opened the doors to its brand new laboratory in East Kilbride, Scotland, which has undergone extensive renovation and redesign after being merged with its Gartshore laboratory in Glasgow. According to the company, visitors got a behind-the-scenes look at the new space where Breedon’s scientists and engineers test and design new products.

As well as working on products such as asphalt, aggregate and ready mix, the Glasgow site is also a UKAS testing facility where customers can submit their own materials for testing.





