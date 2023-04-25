Hoffmann Green has a busy start to 2Q23

25 April 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced a number of major achievements at the start of the 2Q23.

Firstly, it has extended its contract with GCC until the end of 2025. GCC, one of France’s leading construction companies, first signed a contract with Hoffmann Green in 2020 but has now extended this by two years. “This partnership extension demonstrates the successful collaboration in the realisation of innovative and responsible construction projects based on Hoffmann Green clinker-free cement, as well as the mutual trust between the two groups,” said Hoffmann Green.

April 2023 saw Hoffmann Green commission its new R&D concrete plant. Equipped with solar trackers and ultra-modern water treatment systems, this 4.0 plant combines modernity and eco-responsibility, and allows for the internal development of R&D activities such as the testing of future technologies and the development of certain concrete formulations specific to its customers, according to the company.

The BSS Group, which specialises in the manufacture and installation of modular concrete lane dividers, has signed a supply contract with Hoffmann Green with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of highways. Hoffmann Green's clinker-free cement will be used by the BSS Group in the production of concrete lane dividers, which are essential for the safety of drivers.

Meanwhile, the MINIER Group, a family business and operator of 13 concrete plants (fixed and mobile) located in the Pays de la Loire, the Centre-Val-de-Loire and the Paris area in France, specialising in the manufacture of ready-mixed concrete and the extraction and supply of aggregates, has signed a supply contract with Hoffmann Green which will enable it to meet the needs of professionals, individuals and local authorities with more environmentally friendly products based on clinker-free cement.

At the beginning of April, Hoffmann Green was awarded the Paulownias Prize for Transformation by the Collège des Directeurs du Développement Durable (C3D), a group of 250 sustainable development directors. It was also elected winner of the "Waste and Circular Economy Showcase" at the 14th National Forum organised by the PEXE network in partnership with ADEME at the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.





