UltraTech Cement's Rawan plant wins Kaizen awards

25 April 2023

UltraTech Cement’s integrated cement manufacturing unit Rawan Cement Works, located in Rawan village of Raipur district, Chhattisgarh, has won three Platinum awards and one Silver award at the prestigious 45th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Kaizen competition, organised by the CII Institute of Quality.

These awards are a recognition of the unit team’s commitment to customers to ‘manufacture cement based on quality standards incorporating customer expectations’.

The unit team presented four best practices of improvements in manufacturing processes which were selected as among the 100 best Kaizen practices nationally by CII. The Kaizen practices presented by the unit focussed on innovative ideas for enabling zero breakdown, zero defect and zero accident philosophy in manufacturing. These focussed on addressing issues that the unit team faced in their total productive maintenance (TPM) journey.

Kaizen, which in Japanese means ‘change for the better’, has come to be the industry standard globally for companies to drive continuous improvements in the manufacturing processes.

