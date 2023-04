Oman Cement sales advance in 1Q23

25 April 2023

Oman Cement Co has reported sales of OMR19.5m (US$50.65m) in the opening quarter of 2023, ending 31 March 2023. This compares to OMR16.96m in the same period a year earlier. Net income in the first quarter came in at OMR2.04m, up from OMR0.9m in the first three months of 2022, reports Market Screener.

