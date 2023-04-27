Breedon reports positive 1Q trading update

ICR Newsroom

Breedon Group plc posted a positive trading update for the first quarter of 2023. It attributes the good result to its dynamic pricing strategy, which allowed the group to recover costs and offset expected volume softness. Revenue saw a 10 per cent advance YoY, or by seven per cent on a like-for-like basis (adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and disposals).

Breedon’s CEO, Rob Wood, said ”Our performance in the first quarter demonstrates the resilience and flexibility of our team and business model. Our teams have stayed close to their customers and we continue to manage our cost base prudently, enabling us to grow revenue while fully recovering input cost increases. Longer term, our end market exposure remains underpinned by structural growth dynamics.



“Our vertically-integrated, local operating model enables us to respond nimbly to market conditions and, whilst the economic backdrop remains uncertain, we are encouraged by our trading performance to date. As such, we expect to deliver results in line with the Board’s current expectations.”

