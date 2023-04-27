CRH shareholders back US listing

27 April 2023

CRH has confirmed that it will be pursuing a US primary listing, along with a US equity index inclusion “as soon as possible”, said the company. North America now accounts for around 75 per cent of the group's EBITDA and is expected to be a key driver of growth in the future.

“We believe a US primary listing will bring increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities for our business, further accelerating our successful integrated solutions strategy and delivering even higher levels of profitability, returns and cash for our shareholders,” said the company in an update on 26 April, 2023.

CRH first announced that is was reviewing its listing structure in March this year. Since then it has engaged extensively with its shareholders to explain the rationale for its recommendation. “After careful consideration of the feedback received and based on the strong support indicated by our shareholders, we will now seek formal approval for the listing change from shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 8 June 2023. A notice convening the meeting, together with an explanation of the resolutions to be considered, will be included in a Shareholder Circular which will be distributed to shareholders in advance of the meeting,” confirmed the company.

Published under