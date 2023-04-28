Hollingshead Cement opens new terminal

Hollingshead Cement, the cement division of SRM Concrete, has opened a new cement terminal in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The dome-style terminal is capable of housing up to 50,000t of cement.

SRM Concrete CEO, Jeff Hollingshead, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of this new state-of-the-art terminal here in Nashville, and we are looking forward to servicing our own cement needs and those of our customers. Over the course of the last few years, the cement supply has been disrupted many times. Our new terminal will allow us to ensure constant cement supply to our Middle Tennessee concrete plants.”

The terminal is positioned on the Cumberland River, allowing for cement to be transported more efficiently by means of river barge.

Mr Hollingshead added, “We have worked hard to bring this terminal to completion. Operating a cement terminal in Tennessee has always been a long-term goal of ours.”

Born out of SRM’s need for a consistent supply of cement, Hollingshead Cement currently provides bulk cement distribution services in Nashville, Savannah, Jacksonville, and Southwest Ohio.

