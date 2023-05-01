Lafarge Canada acquires Westridge Quarries

01 May 2023

Lafarge Canada (Holcim) has acquired Westridge Quarries operations. Westridge is a well-established supplier of construction aggregates and contract crushing services for the Okanagan Valley. The acquisition is in alignment with Lafarge’s Strategy 2025 to expand its aggregates business through critical acquisitions of pits, quarries, docks, and depots in strategic high growth markets.

“This is an exciting step forward in our 2025 growth strategy,” said Brad Kohl, President & CEO, Lafarge, Western Canada. “This acquisition will allow us to expand our operating footprint and product offerings for our customers in the Okanagan. We will leverage significant synergies with our existing footprint that will strengthen the combined business.”

The deal includes the addition of two quarries and one sand and gravel reserve in the Okanagan, which will provide long-term reserves in an established market as well as other real estate. “We are thrilled to make acquisitions that anticipate our customers’ needs, and look forward to welcoming our 70 new colleagues into the Lafarge family,” added Lincoln Kyne, Senior Vice President, British Columbia and Pacific Northwest US, Lafarge.

Trevor Isaac, General Manager and co-owner of Westridge Quarries, commented, “We are excited to watch our organisation joining forces with the Lafarge family, a company with strong values and a clear vision for the future.”

Published under