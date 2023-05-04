Sika completes MBCC acquisition

Sika has completed its acquisition of MBCC Group. Based in Germany and formerly owned by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, MBCC Group is active in the field of construction systems and admixture systems.

To close the transaction and to comply with regulatory requirements, Sika sold MBCC Group’s chemical admixtures assets in the UK, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand to the international private equity firm Cinven. The business now acquired by Sika generated sales of CHF2.1bn (US$2366m) in 2022, employs 6200 people and operates in over 60 countries and 95 production facilities.

With this transaction, Sika strengthens its growth platform by broadening its product and solution offerings in four of five core technologies and seven of eight of Sika’s target markets, according to the company. Customers will reportedly benefit from an enhanced and more efficient distribution network across all construction markets. Sika expects to generate annual synergies in the range of CHF160-180m by 2026. The combined group is set to reach sales in excess of CHF12bn in 2023.

Thomas Hasler, CEO, Sika, said, “Today is an historic day for Sika. We are delighted to welcome the MBCC employees to the Sika family. We embark on our exciting journey and will continue to drive Sika’s growth story. Thanks to our extensive experience in integrating companies, we will successfully bring Sika and MBCC together and combine our strengths to create the new reference in the construction chemicals industry. Together we will deliver world-class performance for our customers and develop innovative, sustainable solutions.”

