Bangladesh cement exports show an upward trend in 10MF22-23

05 May 2023

Bangladesh has reported 38 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$10.72m in the 10MFY22-23 (July 2022-April 2023). This compares to US$7.77m in the same period a year earlier.

The value of the target set for this period also saw a healthier growth of 19.5 per cent. According to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. Most of the cement exports were shipped to neighbouring countries.

For the full FY22-23, ending 31 June 2023, Bangladesh has set a cement export revenue target of US$11m, up from the US$9.57m earned in the same period in the previous year. This would translate to YoY growth of 15 per cent, according to the EPB. Hopefully, the target would be achieved in the later two months as per the trend.

According to industry insiders, most of the cement exported from Bangladesh, especially its northeastern states, goes to India. In addition, Bangladeshi cement is popular in Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Among experts, MI Cement accounted for 50 per cent of total exports in the past. Bangladesh's total merchandise export revenue, including cement, reached US$45.672bn in the 10MFY22-23, 5.4 per cent up on the US$43.34bn seen in the previous year.

Published under