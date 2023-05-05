Italian cement production up 3% in February

Cement production in Italy increased by three per cent YoY in February 2023, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value advanced from 66 in January to 87 in February 2023.

Cement prices in February 2023 remained stable MoM at 212 when compared with the base year of 2015 (=100). Federbeton reported a 35 per cent increase when compared with February 2022. External trade Grey cement imports in January 2023 advanced by 41 per cent YoY to 149,295t with a CIF value of EUR13,624m (US$15,024m). This represents a CIF value of EUR91/t, up from EUR82/t in December 2022.

Italian cement producers exported 89,050t of grey cement in January 2023, down 26 per cent YoY. Export shipments had a total FOB value of EUR9022m, with the FOB value per tonne of cement increasing to EUR101/t in January 2023 when compared with the previous month.

