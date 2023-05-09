Cementos Avellaneda starts Olavarría wind farm

Cementos Avellaneda (Cementos Molins group) has announced that it has starting the PECASA wind farm project together with YPF LUZ. This wind farm will supply sustainable energy to the Olavarría cement plant, contributing to a cleaner and greener future.

This is an important step in the cement producer’s mission to promote renewable energy and sustainable development, which adds to the development of the solar park at the San Luis cement plant.

Together with YPF Luz, Cementos Avellaneda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop this renewable electricity generation project, which will include the construction of the wind farm and its medium voltage linking line (LMT).

