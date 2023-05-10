Prometheus Materials appoints Director of Product Management

10 May 2023

Prometheus Materials team welcomes Leo Atencio as its new Director of Product Management. Leo is a leader in sustainable design products and sustainable construction with over 25 years of experience in the building materials industry. He has successfully developed and deployed a number of innovative sustainable products and previously worked in aggregates, concrete and precast building materials within several sectors of the industry.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, USA, Prometheus Materials provides sustainable building materials that accelerate the world’s transition to a carbon-negative future. Inspired by biological processes found in nature, the company's process uses microalgae to produce a bio-cement that offers an alternative to carbon-intensive Portland cement. When mixed with aggregate, this bio-cement forms an ultra low-carbon bio-concrete with mechanical, physical and thermal properties that rival those of Portland cement-based concrete.

