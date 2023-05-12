Verder Group acquires Formulaction SA

12 May 2023

The Verder Group has acquired Formulaction SA of France. As part of the group’s Scientific Division Formulaction will be integrated into Microtrac MRB, a leading manufacturer of particle characterisation systems.

Formulaction is a recognised innovator in the field of laboratory equipment for analysing dispersion stability & shelf life, curing and drying processes and rheology. The addition of Formulaction to the Microtrac MRB portfolio will create a comprehensive suite of instrumentation for materials characterisation practitioners.

CEO of Formulaction, Gerard Meunier, says, “since its creation Formulaction has been at the forefront of technical innovation in helping scientists to directly assess key properties of their materials from early development to final product design or “End Use Properties”. The integration of the Formulaction product portfolio into Microtrac MRB opens huge opportunities for the expanded group to provide added value to customers in their pursuit of innovative product development by delivering high-quality solutions.”

Verder CEO, Andries Verder states, “We have been witnessing the development of Formulaction for years and are impressed with the technology and the agility of the team. The addition of the people and products from Formulaction is an important building block in our drive to enable the progress for our customers in the world of particle characterisation.”

Published under