Ambuja Cements adds 8Mta capacity

15 May 2023

Ambuja Cements is expanding its clinker capacity by 8Mta at its Bhatapara and Maratha units on the highest ESG standards with 42MW of waste heat recovery system, the ability to utilise 50 per cent alternative fuels and raw materials, and the provision to operate on green power. According to the company, the capacity expansion projects will enable the production of 14Mta of Blended Green Cement, following all requisite approvals.

Ajay Kapur, Cement Business CEO of Ambuja Cements, said, “These brownfield expansion projects are part of our strategy to double our production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5Mta. Our ongoing investments in capacity expansion and sustainability will enable us to achieve our long-term objectives, as we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders.”

The projects are expected to be commissioned in 24 months and the capex will be funded from internal accruals.

India-based Ambuja, along with its subsidiary ACC Ltd, has a current total cement production capacity of 67.5Mta with fourteen integrated cement plants and sixteen grinding units across the country.

