Vicat builds new 74,000t clinker dome

17 May 2023

Vicat is building a new clinker hall for its Montalieu-Vercieu cement plant. The new 62m diameter silo will have a capacity of 74,000t of clinker.

The next stage of the work, from May 2023, is the construction of the metal frame of the roof, as well as the conveyor and the aerial gallery connecting with the plant.

Vicat teams (DPI, Béton Vicat, Ciment Vicat, Delta Pompage) as well as partners VINCI Construction and Campenon Bernard Centre Est are involved in the project.

When completed, the project is expected to make a positive contribution to the marketing of a range of high-quality cements and binders. Industrial commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.





