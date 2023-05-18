Breedon joins London Stock Exchange's Premium Listing segment

18 May 2023

Breedon has announced its admission to the Premium Listing segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange and the simultaneous cancellation from trading on the AIM market at 8.00h on 17 May 2023.

Rob Wood, CEO, commented: “Today marks a significant moment in Breedon’s history as we celebrate our move from AIM to the Premium Listing Segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

“As an established business with a track record for growth and value creation, we believe the move to the Main Market will support Breedon in the delivery of our long-term strategy and offers an appropriate listing for a company of our scale and heritage.”

Published under