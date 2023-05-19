Breedon Group joins Peak Cluster project

19 May 2023

Breedon Group plc has announced its involvement in the Peak Cluster project, a world-first initiative with key partners working together to create a net zero future for the cement and lime industries in the Peak District, UK.

Together with the Lostock Sustainable Energy plant in Cheshire and four other cement and lime plants in the Peak District and Staffordshire Moorlands, including sites owned by Tarmac, Lhoist and Aggregate Industries, the project will remove over 3Mt of CO 2 emissions each year by 2030, a move that will reduce total emissions from the industry by 40 per cent in the UK.

Peak Cluster, which is led by Progressive Energy, will see CO 2 emissions captured and transported from industrial plants in Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire before permanently storing the CO 2 beneath the eastern Irish Sea. The project has access to a number of storage options, including Liverpool Bay CCS, or the recently announced Morecambe Net Zero project.

Rob Wood, CEO at Breedon Group, commented: “Securing a sustainable future for the UK’s cement industry will be vital if we are to achieve net zero as a country while also continuing to invest in our economy and deliver key infrastructure projects, new homes, schools and hospitals.”

Published under