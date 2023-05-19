CemNet.com » Cement News » Flender opens expanded Voerde logistics and storage hall

19 May 2023


Drive manufacturer Flender has officially completed construction work on the expansion of its site in Voerde, Germany, with the opening of its new logistics and storage hall for the assembly of large gear units. 

The hall has been built on an open area on the company's premises covering almost 8000m2. The new building is part of Flender's investments to be able to handle the expected growth in the global wind energy business and to drive the energy transition in Europe. In addition to large components for wind power gearboxes, the logistics hall also serves the industrial business of the global drive specialist which serves the cement industry.

Flender celebrates the opening of its expanded Voerde logistics and storage hall site

