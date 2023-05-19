Khayah Cement recovers with new VRM and dry mortar plant

19 May 2023

Zimbabwe-based cement producer, Khayah Cement Ltd, has reported a 96 per cent YoY leap in sales volumes in the quarter ended 31 March 2023. According to the company, the strong results have been supported by the installation of a vertical cement mill (VRM) in the 3Q22. This follows the collapse of the plant, which brought production to a standstill between October 2021 and 2022.

2021 also saw the company invest in an automated dry mortar plant, resulting in dry mortar product sales advancing by 121 per cent YoY in the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Other capital investments included strengthening of the company’s logistics division and modernisation of its laboratory equipment to enhance quality, reports The Herald Zimbabwe.

“The company’s industrial performance increased with the installation of the vertical cement mill in the third quarter of 2022. This led to increased milling capacity which has created opportunities for the development of high-strength cement varieties and consistent product supply,” said Arnold Chikazhe, secretary, Khayah Cement Ltd. Going forward the company expects the new VRM to double its cement production capacity.

